Human remains found in Bullhead City may be missing man

Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 25, 2022
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Police in Bullhead City say human remains have been found in a desert area and it’s believed to be those of a man missing since July.

They say officers responded Thursday to a call about remains being discovered.

Police say evidence at the scene indicates the remains are those of 39-year-old Felipe Calderon Zamora of Bullhead City.

Felipe Zamora

However, the identification and cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Family members say Zamora went riding on his quad in the desert on July 13 and reported running out of gas.

A search and rescue crew recovered the quad in the desert during the search for Zamora, but there were no signs of the man.

