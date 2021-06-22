How to petition to get marijuana charges removed from record

Starting next month, anyone convicted of certain marijuana-related crimes can petition for the expungement of the record.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Proposition 207, passed by Arizona voters in November 2020, which legalized adult recreational use of marijuana, has also made way for possible expungement of related crimes.

MCAO says it has filed to dismiss thousands of charges related to the use, transportation or cultivation of recreational marijuana since the election was certified.

Busted for marijuana? Want to remove your record?

Starting on July 12, Arizonans can apply for expungement of convictions and juvenile adjudications that occurred before Prop 207 was passed, under certain circumstances.

Eligible offenses include:



Possessing, consuming or transporting two and one-half ounces or less of marijuana, of which not more than twelve and one-half grams was in the form of marijuana concentrate.

Possessing, transporting, cultivating or processing not more than six marijuana plants at the individual's primary residence for personal use.

Possessing, using or transporting paraphernalia relating to the cultivation, manufacture, processing or consumption of marijuana.

For more information on how to request expungement and other rules regarding the process, click here.