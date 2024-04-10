PHOENIX — ABC15's Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s is back for 2024! We hope you'll join us on Wednesday, April 10, and help to save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients! Phone lines are open from 6 a.m. - 10:35 p.m. at 602-933-4567! Every contribution has a direct impact on patients. You can also donate any time online here!
How to donate: ABC15's Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s happening TODAY
We hope you'll join us and help save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients!
Posted at 4:14 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 07:14:43-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.