Arizona House Rep. Liz Harris ousted from office after ethics review

PHOENIX — The Arizona statehouse has voted to expel Republican Liz Harris from the chamber.

Harris was expelled by her peers in the House of Representatives on a vote of 46-13 Wednesday.

The expulsion vote stems from an election integrity committee hearing conducted by Harris in February in which she invited a speaker who made unfounded accusations of bribery against members of the legislature, including the Republican Speaker of the House Ben Toma.

The presenter also accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of being an integral part of the scheme.

Harris faced an ethics investigation in response to the hearing.

The House ethics committee concluded Harris broke house rules by damaging the “institutional integrity of the house.”

The expulsion vote takes effect immediately leaving a vacancy in Legislative District 13.

The process of replacing Harris begins when Republican Precinct Committee members in the district meet to vote on three replacements.

Those recommendations will then go to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who will then vote on the replacement.

That individual will serve out the remainder of Harris’ term and will be up for re-election in November of 2024.