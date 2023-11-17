House oversight committee learns ESAs are growing faster than expected

Concerns over the costs of empowerment scholarship accounts (ESA's) and the potential effects on public schools have been central to those who want limits placed on who receives the scholarships.

"Why are Republicans who prided themselves on being fiscally responsible not curtailing this wasteful spending especially when the program is nearly $1 billion and our state faces a nearly a $400 million budget deficit?" Beth Lewis asked during the second and final hearing of the House Ad Hoc Study Committee on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts earlier this week.

The Arizona Department of Education reports more than 70,000 students are currently enrolled in ESAs. It estimates the projected cost will be $780 million by June 2024.

If the number holds up, it will be $155 million more than what the legislature budgeted for ESAs.

An ABC15 Investigation found some of the things parents are spending ESA money on include ski passes, luxury car driving lessons and pianos.

RELATED: Arizona Empowerment Scholarships: What $304 million bought

But ESA parents are pushing back, citing better education outcomes for their children.

"As far as accountability, parents are being accountable," said ESA parent Angela Faber. "I chose my daughter's teacher. She does school Monday-Friday for 3 hours with a private teacher we pay using ESA money. If she wants a $500 LEGO set I can buy her a $500-dollar LEGO set."

Citing the ABC15 Investigation on questionable school voucher spending, Governor Katie Hobbs called on state leaders to pass accountability measures and curb wasteful spending. But Hobbs declined an offer to have a representative from her office on the Ad Hoc Committee.

"I'm disappointed that the Governor's Office refused to participate," Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma said.

Speaker Toma was the sponsor of the Universal School Voucher legislation. Toma says he does not plan to propose any changes to it in the upcoming session.

Since Republicans are the majority in both the House and Senate, ESA parents should breathe easy.

"Follow the rules, ignore the noise," Toma told parents during the hearing, "I will continue to defend the right of parents to make the best decisions for their child."