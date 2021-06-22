Watch
House Democrats don't show up, blocking Arizona budget vote

Arizona House
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 17:31:12-04

PHOENIX — Arizona House Democrats have delayed passage of a state budget including a major tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy.

All but one Democrat stayed away from the Capitol Tuesday as the House was scheduled to debate and pass the budget.

That left the House short of the quorum required to conduct business. House Republicans adjourned until Thursday, while the Senate pressed on the budget.

House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding says Democrats and the public need more time to review proposed changes Republicans released shortly before the budget debate was scheduled to begin.

