Hobbs announced $750 tax rebates for eligible Arizona families

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has announced an Arizona Families Tax Rebate.

The Arizona Department of Revenue and Hobbs launched a site that allows Arizona residents to check their eligibility and status to receive up to $750 in tax rebates.

“As someone who at times relied on assistance to get by, I know that every penny counts,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I made a promise that when I took office, I would take every opportunity I had to make it easier for Arizonans to provide for their families and lower the cost of living. I am so pleased to be able to deliver this relief with the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.”

I promised to make it easier for Arizonans to provide for their families and manage rising costs. This week, I’m pleased to make good on that promise by announcing qualifying Arizonans can apply for our one-time Arizona Families Tax Rebate.



These Family First Funds are a way to…

To be eligible you must meet the following criteria:



Filed an Arizona full-year resident personal income tax return for tax year 2021;

Claimed at least one dependent tax credit on your tax year 2021 return;

Filed your 2021 tax year Arizona personal income tax return as the only taxpayer on your single, married filing separate, or Head of Household return, or as the primary or first-listed taxpayer, if you filed a married filing jointly return; and

Had at least $1 in Arizona personal income tax liability in tax year 2021, 2020, or 2019.

The rebate is being made available through Senate Bill 1734, which received majority support in the House and State Senate.

To check your eligibility, click here.