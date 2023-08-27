Hiker from Sedona found dead in Utah canyon

A woman from Sedona was found dead amid a hike on a Utah trail Friday afternoon, National Park officials confirm.

Bryce Canyon National Park officials were first made aware of the "overdue hiker" Friday evening. Sixty-four-year-old Jeanne Roblez Howell had reportedly not returned from an early afternoon hike along the Fairyland Loop trail.

Officials conducted a search of the area and her body was located hours later in Campbell Canyon, about one mile east of the Fairyland Loop.

Officials say there was heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the northern area of the park that afternoon, resulting in flash flooding in parts of the Fairyland Loop trail.

It has not yet been confirmed if storms or flooding played a role in Howell's death.