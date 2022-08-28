Hiker found dead after getting lost on his way back to the trailhead

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 31-year-old man was found dead after he and three other people ran out of water and became dehydrated while hiking near Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the group was hiking at Sara Park Friday afternoon when they became dehydrated and could not make it back to the trailhead.

A 31-year-old man from the group had left to get back to the trailhead when the group called 911, according to officials.

Lake Havasu City firefighters found the rest of the group severely dehydrated.

Two people, one 63-year-old woman and one 27-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital immediately. MCSO says a 61-year-old man from the group was taken back to the Command Post.

On Saturday, MCSO officials with assistance from other agencies found the 31-year-old man dead in the desert wilderness.

MCSO officials say all four were visiting from out of town and were unfamiliar with the trail system.

The identities of all four hikers have not been released.