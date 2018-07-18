Hells Angels member extradited to Arizona after fleeing United States 15 years ago

PHOENIX - One of the most wanted fugitives in the United States is now behind bars in Maricopa County after being extradited from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

PHOTOS: 3 of FBI's 10 most wanted have Arizona ties

Paul Eischeid, a Hells Angels gang member, was arrested in Argentina in 2011 after being on the run from authorities for years.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Eischeid was arrested in the U.S. for drug trafficking and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violations — including kidnapping and homicide — stemming from the 2001 death of Cynthia Garcia.

Eischeid and fellow gang member Kevin J. Augustiniak were charged with severely beating Garcia, putting her in the trunk of a car and partially decapitating her after stabbing her nearly 30 times in the desert, officials said.

Eischeid was released after his arrest and placed on electronic monitoring, officials said. But shortly after he was released, he removed his monitoring bracelet and fled the country.

To avoid detection, Eischeid used a new identity and obtained a fake passport to find employment, officials said. He wasn't apprehended until 2011 and has fought extradition back to the U.S. for the past seven years.

In June, it was determined that Eischeid used all of his appeals in the Argentinian government legal system and returned to the U.S. on Tuesday.

He has been on the "U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted" list since 2007. He is charged with first-degree murder, assisting a street gang and kidnapping.