HAWAIIAN & JAPANESE SHAVE ICE! Mahalo Made is making frozen waves in Arizona

PHOENIX — There is a new shave ice shop that is making frozen waves in Arizona! With four flavors and a rotating fifth, there is something for everyone and the only place you can find this tropical snow is at Mahalo Made in Central Phoenix.

See all of the layers of fluffy ice and learn how Japanese shave ice is made in the video above!

Owner and Operator Lastassia Eidson brought Mahalo Made to life to share a unique traditional treat with her Arizona community.

Using her ties to Hawai'i and Japan, the shop has gone from an airstream trailer to a storefront and things are only looking up for the small business owner. She serves shave ice, MAHALO t-shirts and trendy goods with new colors every month.

Lastassia says with a smile, "Shave ice is usually mispronounced as shaved ice here [in Arizona] but we make shave ice!"

Eidson serves a Japanese-style shave ice. All of the syrups are handmade using organic fresh fruit and organic cane sugar. You do not have to worry about dyes, preservatives or colors. You have the option of adding a scoop of ice cream to the middle of the gigantic snowball.

What all sits in the cup? Five layers of hand-packed fluffy ice and condensed milk are topped with waves of fresh fruit syrup. "We only have four classic flavors. They stay the same on the menu all the time. The rotating fifth is a feature flavor that changes every month!" Eidson added.

With winding lines that move quickly, Lastassia cautions that shave ice sells out quickly! "We only make 150 shave ice a day. We have two big freezers filled with handmade frozen blocks. Once the blocks are gone, we are closed for the day! Thank you for your support and patience with us as we are a growing small business. Try to come in during the week when the lines aren't as long!"

IF YOU GO:

Mahalo Made

1215 E Missouri Ave Suite 2

Phoenix, AZ 85014

HOURS: Tuesday - Sunday 12 - 6 p.m.