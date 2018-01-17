HAVE YOU HEARD? Phoenix Flower Crowns is taking over the Valley's floral game

PHOENIX - Flower crowns have been popular hair accessories for young women across the world for hundreds of years. One Valley florist is putting her own spin on the classic accessory.

Phoenician Malori Maeva quit her job to pursue her passion for flower crowns and had a fabulous thyme opening her own flower shop Hoot and Holler. Thanks to being one of the hottest fashion items in today's market, business has been booming for the millennial with her line of Phoenix Flower Crowns.

The new "it" accessory has taken over the Arizona social scene. You have seen them adorning partying heads at festivals, concerts, graduations, birthdays and basically any celebratory occasion. Women have worn flowers in their hair for hundreds of years. Most often in weddings but they are not just for marriage. Remember Olympic olive wreaths?

The Phoenix florist caters to the inquisitive who want to create a flower crown for the first time and also offers bulk pricing for parties of 10 or more. Maeva says white and blush are usually the most popular colors when it comes to placing orders but suggests giving the florist artistic freedom so they can use local, seasonal flowers. Sharing any allergies with your florist will also help avoid turning your happy headdress into a hospital visit. Phoenix Flower Crowns' starting price for a flower crown is $50.00.