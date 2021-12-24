Have a butterbeer at Hogwarts inside ComicX: the Phoenix comic book and super hero restaurant, bar and store

PHOENIX — One butterbeer, please!

Get swept away into the world of Harry Potter for a spellbinding journey from Platform 9 3/4 right into the grand Hogwarts castle. Whether you have had your house chosen by the sorting hat or you are a muggle looking for a good time, ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store is where you want to be.

With moving pictures on the wall and candles floating from the ceiling like the Great Hall, you will feel like you are really having a drink at Hogwarts!

See how they make the candles float in the video above!

Looking for a place to tide you over until Comicon returns? How about a place where you can eat macaroni and cheese while playing video games that are outside of your home? The only place you will find a burger served with a side of justice is right here at ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store in north Phoenix!

The restaurant is covered ceiling to floor with life-sized statues of all of your favorite onscreen and cartoon heroes! What makes the restaurant a store is you can purchase any of the art you see decorating the building. If you want to take home the helmet of the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, just ask your server and they will put you in touch with General Manager Anthony Cyr. If you want to take home the one and only Web-slinger and you would like his right arm up instead of his left, you can make the request and your statue will be customized to your liking!

Thirsty? Take a seat at the bar and prepare to enter Hogwarts! Choose a seat either under the floating candles or up at the bar where you will be enchanted by the moving memorabilia surrounding you.

It's also a free fun place for kids! At the opposite side of the venue, you will find an area where Super Mario and Legos come to life! Kids can play video games for free for however long they would like.

IF YOU GO:

21001 N Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.