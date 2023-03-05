Grand Falls temporarily closed by community due to effects of high tourism

GRAND FALLS, AZ — Adah’iilini, also known as Grand Falls, is closed to the public until further notice due to trash, damage, and other issues.

Grand Falls is northeast of Flagstaff, on the Navajo Nation.

Due to the increased popularity of Grand Falls, the site has seen more and more visitors resulting in the following:

Accumulation of overflowing trash.

Littering of alcohol containers (alcohol is prohibited by the Navajo Nation)

ATV groups off-roading into residential areas and non-designated roads.

High tourism.

Deterioration of road maintenance.

Disturbance of the natural ecosystem, its inhabitants and cultural sites.

The decision to close the site was made by residents of the area and the Leupp community and is supported by the Navajo Nation Parks, according to a statement.

The closure is addressed to visitors and non-residential individuals; with the exception of State and federally-recognized tribes for cultural preservation.