Governor Hobbs asking ADE for response plans after reported ESA program data issue

The program's managing company says the issue was an isolated incident
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 28, 2023
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs is pressing Arizona Department of Education Superintendent Tom Horne for the ADE's response after a data issue raised security concerns about the state Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program.

Hobbs' office sent a letter to Horne Friday requesting detailed plans for protecting the personal data of Arizona students and families.

The state's Incident Response Team at the Department of Homeland Security was recently activated for a data breach involving ClassWallet, the company that administers the finances of the ESA program. Hobbs' office adds that two ESA officials resigned after the breach, raising concerns about the program's administration and the security of student data.

Horne did not immediately respond to Hobbs' letter or release any comment

The Department of Education did release this statement from ClassWallet CEO Jamie Rosenburg:

"The problem has been solved. It was a permission setting error. Once discovered, we (ClassWallet) took immediate action and corrected the permission setting. Additionally, we performed a database search and concluded no other users were affected. Therefore, this is an isolated incident to a single user."

