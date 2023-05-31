Governor Hobbs announces new Chief of Staff

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has announced a new Chief of Staff.

The former House Democratic Leader, Chad Campbell, will be taking over the position on Monday, June 5.

“It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve our state,” Campbell said in a press release. “In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

Campbell was elected to the Arizona Legislature in 2006 and served eight years in the State House. He was elected House Democratic Leader in his third and fourth terms, the governor’s office says.

Outside of his work in the legislature, Campbell co-founded Lumen Strategies, a consulting firm, and has served on multiple boards.

“As House Democratic Leader, Chad Campbell effectively led his caucus and worked across the aisle to get big things done for the State of Arizona,” said Governor Hobbs in a press release. “While we served in the legislature together, we worked with our Republican colleagues to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of Arizonans. Chad’s extensive experience and commitment to working together to solve tough problems is exactly why he’s the best person for this job, and we’re eager to get to work on more bipartisan accomplishments to move our state forward.”