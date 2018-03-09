Governor Ducey working with lawmakers to craft school safety proposal

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is working with legislative leaders on a wide-ranging and hopefully bipartisan proposal to boost school safety prompted by the Feb. 14 shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

The emerging policy is still being crafted but is expected to close loopholes that allow dangerous people access to guns, include elements that address mental health issues and more. A proposal could be rolled out in the coming weeks even though the 2018 legislative session is near the mid-way point.

The Republican governor held separate talks with prosecutors, school superintendents, students, parents, law enforcement officials and others early this week. He also met with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said Friday the governor wanted to hear specific solutions and recommendations about school safety.