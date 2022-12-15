Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Governor Ducey releases video thanking Arizona as his term comes to a close

Ducey was first elected governor in 2014
Election 2022 Arizona
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, left, shakes hands with Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, after the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Election 2022 Arizona
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 18:58:18-05

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has released a video thanking Arizona as his term comes to a close.

Governor Ducey has served as our state's 23rd governor since his election in 2014 and re-election in 2018.

Watch the full address in the player below:

Governor Doug Ducey farewell

The next governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, will take Ducey's position at the end of his term. She's the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.

Her inauguration is set to take place on Jan. 5, 2023.

RELATED: GOP Gov. Ducey welcomes Dem. Hobbs, though no Lake concession

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!