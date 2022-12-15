Governor Ducey releases video thanking Arizona as his term comes to a close

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has released a video thanking Arizona as his term comes to a close.

Governor Ducey has served as our state's 23rd governor since his election in 2014 and re-election in 2018.

Watch the full address in the player below:

Governor Doug Ducey farewell

The next governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, will take Ducey's position at the end of his term. She's the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.

Her inauguration is set to take place on Jan. 5, 2023.

