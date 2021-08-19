Governor Doug Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees, state working to help when they arrive

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

A statement from the governor and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers was released Thursday morning.

“The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America's military forces and fought for freedom,” the statement reads. “We're grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state.”

The governor says they are “working closely” with federal and state officials to help the refugees.

Those arriving in the United States who are approved by national security agencies will be granted legal entry into the country, officials say.

"The Arizona Office of Refugee Resettlement housed at the Arizona Department of Economic Security will work with them to secure housing and employment, enroll in English classes if needed, connect them with health care resources, and their children-including their daughters who would be denied an education under the Taliban-will be enrolled in school,” Ducey and Bowers say. “They helped our military members in their country, and now we stand ready to help them in ours."

RELATED STORIES:

