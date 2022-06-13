Watch
Governor Doug Ducey gets COVID-19, won't visit AZ border with Pence

Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 10:52:45-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

