Governor Doug Ducey delivers outlook for difficult wildfire season

PHOENIX - Arizona's governor has issued an outlook for an especially difficult wildfire season because of record dry winter conditions.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called on everyone to prevent fires at all elevations and across all types of vegetation statewide.

Ducey announced earlier this month that because of Arizona's record dry winter conditions he was doubling his request from $1 million to $2 million for fire prevention funding, including to remove hazardous vegetation that can serve as fuel for flames.

He notes that at January's end, Phoenix had seen only .44 inches of rain, making the winter the fourth driest start to the water year. The average is 2.85 inches.

The governor says the majority of Arizona's wildfires are caused by people's activities, such as dragging trailer chains that can spark.