Governor Doug Ducey delivers outlook for difficult wildfire season

Associated Press
12:27 PM, Feb 22, 2018
2 hours ago
state
@sk8trashh
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Arizona's governor has issued an outlook for an especially difficult wildfire season because of record dry winter conditions.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called on everyone to prevent fires at all elevations and across all types of vegetation statewide.

Ducey announced earlier this month that because of Arizona's record dry winter conditions he was doubling his request from $1 million to $2 million for fire prevention funding, including to remove hazardous vegetation that can serve as fuel for flames.

He notes that at January's end, Phoenix had seen only .44 inches of rain, making the winter the fourth driest start to the water year. The average is 2.85 inches.

The governor says the majority of Arizona's wildfires are caused by people's activities, such as dragging trailer chains that can spark.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ