Gov. Hobbs signs petition to put abortion rights on November ballot

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed a petition that will put abortion rights on the November ballot as a constitutional amendment.

At a news conference Tuesday, Hobbs signed the petition alongside a coalition of supporters that included Republicans, Independents, and veterans.

“This ballot measure will restore the freedom that was stripped away from women last year with the devastating Dobbs decision, and I encourage all Arizonans to add their name to support it,” said Governor Hobbs. “Arizonans of all political affiliations agree: these deeply personal healthcare decisions are best left to women and medical professionals without interference from the government or politicians. As governor, I will always defend Arizonans’ freedoms, and I will fight back against any efforts to take our rights away.”

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in just two weeks in the case of Planned Parenthood Arizona v. Mayes. It's a case that will determine if Arizona's 1864 draconian abortion ban will go into effect.

Just last month, Hobbs filed an amicus brief in the case opposing the territorial-era ban.

One of the supporters who attended Tuesday's signing was longtime Republican Frank Thorwald who said, “At its core, the Republican Party champions individual freedom and personal responsibility. Supporting women's reproductive rights aligns with the foundational beliefs of the Republican Party in several key ways: individual liberty, limited government, family values, and economic freedom. Supporting this ballot measure upholds our Republican principles by allowing women to make decisions about their own bodies and health, free from government intrusion.”