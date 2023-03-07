Watch Now
Gov. Hobbs names new director of the Department of Child Safety

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has named a new director for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

On Monday, the governor released a statement announcing David Lujan will head the department saying, “David has led a career of defending and building up communities here in Arizona so that families can have happy and successful lives.”

Lujan has previously worked as president and CEO of Children's Action Alliance, a nonprofit organization that is an independent voice that identifies and eliminates barriers to the well-being of children and families and creates opportunities through partnerships and policy solutions.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Arizona families and work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable state that will benefit all of us,” Director Lujan said.

Lujan has worked in government before and served as a member of the State and House of Representatives in Arizona between 2005 and 2013.

“His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction,” stated Governor Hobbs.

