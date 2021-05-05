Gov. Ducey appoints Tom Simplot to Arizona Department of Housing

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has appointed a new Director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

On Wednesday, Ducey announced former Phoenix City Councilman Tom Simplot will spearhead a new state effort to combat homelessness and housing instability.

With the appointment of Tom Simplot to Director of @AZHousing, we’re moving full steam ahead on our efforts to protect vulnerable individuals and families. Tom has years of invaluable experience and leadership in enhancing housing options and supporting populations in need. 1/ https://t.co/RuQ2FhV9xs — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 5, 2021

Simplot will replace Director Carol Ditmore, who is retiring from state service, according to a statement from the Governor's Office.

The appointment of Simplot, who once led the Arizona Multihousing Association, coincides with a new federal investment, in the amount of more than $500 million, aimed at addressing homelessness and housing instability in Arizona.

Governor Ducey announced these funds, as well as additional funds in the pipeline, will be used to assist renters, support homeowners experiencing financial hardship, and provide critical services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“With the appointment of Tom Simplot to Director of the Department of Housing, we’re moving full steam ahead on our efforts to support and protect vulnerable individuals and families,” said Governor Ducey. “Tom has years of invaluable experience and leadership in enhancing housing options and supporting populations in need. I look forward to working with Tom closely to ensure at-risk Arizonans have a roof over their heads. I’m grateful to outgoing Director Carol Ditmore for her service to the State of Arizona.”

Simplot most recently served as senior deputy chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, DC. He was also a longtime member of the Phoenix City Council and served as President and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association, a statewide trade association for the apartment industry in Arizona.

“My top priority is ensuring those in need have access to safe and reliable housing,” said Simplot. “I’m honored to join the Arizona Department of Housing and further the state’s efforts to help Arizonans struggling financially due to the pandemic, connecting those facing homelessness with safe living conditions, and ensure the needs of renters and homeowners are met."

Simplot’s appointment is effective immediately.