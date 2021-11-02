Arizona governor allots $15M for homelessness support across state

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that $15 million in federal funds will be allotted for homelessness support.

Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) will be distributing the funds to support three projects that focus on providing shelter and services to Arizonans dealing with homelessness.

“We must do all we can to ensure Arizonans in need have access to safe, clean and reliable housing,” said Governor Ducey. “The homeless shelters in Phoenix, Kingman and Flagstaff will support and protect vulnerable Arizonans and put them on a path toward a better life. I’m thankful to the Arizona Department of Housing and the local partners involved for their dedication to combating homelessness in Arizona.”

Over $22 million in federal funds were provided to ADOH to help build public facilities in response to the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

"These facilities will give Arizonans the time and supportive services they need to regain permanent housing,” said ADOH Director Tom Simplot. “Those who find themselves struggling with homelessness can look to facilities like these to provide the necessary support to get back on their feet. ADOH and its stakeholders will continue to look for ways to fund supportive housing throughout Arizona."

Through ADOH, Ducey invested $7.5 million to help Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) fund Project Haven, a new housing project aimed to provide shelter for people age 55 and older.

The funds were used to purchase the Phoenix Inn, a north Phoenix hotel for older adults facing homelessness. CASS was recently granted a permit to operate a 130-room shelter with construction anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2022.

JoJo's Place, which provides transitional housing for residents in northern Arizona experiencing homelessness, will be receiving almost $6 million in federal funds. The funds will be used towards the purchase and rehabilitation of a 44-unit motel facility in Flagstaff.

Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona will be converting the hotel rooms to studio apartments and will be rented as new transitional housing for households also dealing with homelessness.

“We know decent, affordable housing is a foundation for health and stability for families and we look forward to helping families transition from homelessness to permanent housing and self-sufficiency,” said JoJo’s Place CEO Devonna McLaughlin.

The organization broke ground on the facility last month, the release said.

Ducey also invested $2 million to help the City of Kingman and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC) run the Kingman Veterans Shelter, which provides aid to veterans dealing with homelessness.

Kingman city officials will help with the construction as JAVC converts a building it owns into a 25-bed shelter of transitional housing for veterans in need of help, according to the release.

Construction is set to begin in March 2022 and the facility is set to open for veterans in 2023.