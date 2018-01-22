Gov. Doug Ducey calls on Legislature to pass opioid plan

Associated Press
1:53 PM, Jan 22, 2018
state
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has called the Legislature into a special session to enact a law he hopes will cut opioid overdose deaths.

The Republican was joined at a Monday news conference where he called the session by leaders of the Legislature from both parties.

RELATED: Arizona plan to combat opioids would limit dosages, amounts

Calling a special session highlights the urgency of the governor's call for the new law. It also means lawmakers could pass the measure in as little as three days with limited time for public comment.

Ducey's proposal bars doctors from prescribing more than an initial five-day supply of pain medication, boosts pain clinic regulation and adds $10 million to help uninsured people get addiction treatment.

Other provisions include new training requirements for doctors and arrest protection for people who call for help for an overdose.

