GoFundMe started to raise money for Phoenix woman who just wants to see her grandchild

PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman is trying to raise money for special glasses that will allow her see her first grandchild.

In August, Sannah Sharp says her macular degeneration got worse and within four days she lost her central vision. Weeks prior, Sharp's daughter Veronica, announced she and her husband were expecting a baby girl (Olivia-Rose) in March.

"I was crushed," Sharp said."People don't realize the gifts that they have and vision is huge."

"We knew that it (her vision) would eventually go because of her macular degeneration," Veronica explained. "But we hoped she could at least see her (Olivia-Rose) when she was a baby."

When treatments didn't work, Sharp tried on pair of innovative eSight glasses.

"I was in tears knowing I would be able to see Olivia's face when she's here with us," Sharp said. "When I had those glasses on, somehow it films in real time and breaks up the visual data and then projects it to back of the eye to the retina and then all those pieces came back."

However, the eSight glasses are around $10,000 and as a retired school teacher, Sharp can't afford them.

Sharp's friend started a GoFundMe account to help raise money.

If enough money is raised and Sharp can buy the glasses, she still cannot drive. She will have to use a ride-sharing service or ask for rides.