MESA — Satisfy your sweet tooth with the ultimate Cotton Candy Tower! This fluffy castle is made of light, airy perfection. You can find these sugary clouds of fun at Jake's Unlimited in Mesa. Pick off piece by piece until you find the glow stick in the middle!

See just how many layers of cotton candy are in the tower in the video above!

IF YOU GO:

Jake's Unlimited

1830 E Baseline Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85204