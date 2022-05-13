Glow-in-the-dark sleepovers are a new trend here in Arizona!

PHOENIX — Neon balloon arches, strings of lights, glowing teepees, and bright fluorescent stars all add up to make a memorable glow-in-the-dark sleepover party! AZ Sleepy Teepee has fine-tuned the formula for picture-perfect sleepovers.

Watch the video above to see all of the balloon arch and teepee setups you can choose from!

Looking for an epic adventure that can take place from right inside your home? How about "glamping" from the comfort of a luxury tent?

AZ Sleepy Teepee, a Scottsdale-based company, helps people create upscale indoor "glamping" experiences -- a combination of "glamour" and "camping" -- with tents, decorations, a picnic-style dinner, even a 15-foot inflatable movie screen!

The company was founded by Dana Maciag. She was inspired while planning her daughter's birthday party four years ago.

They have a few different sleepover experiences that all depends on the occasion, including birthday parties, family nights, date nights, ladies night, weddings, baby showers, corporate events, and kids sleepover parties.

One of the largest tents is the circus-sized "Lounge Tent," which can be used for both adults and kids parties. For kids, it's referred to as the "Chill Tent." Inside there are bean bag chairs, life-sized Jenga, Checkers, and Uno.

For adults, the bean bags are swapped for fur rugs, poof pillows, and other luxury decorations. Each experience can be customized to the event.

AZ Sleepy Teepee will arrive at the location of your party and set up everything from the tents to the silverware. They have insurance that allows them to set up at parks, hotels, basically anywhere you would want to party! After your event, the staff returns the next day to pack everything up. All laundry and dishware are immediately professionally cleaned after each experience.

For those looking to save some money, they have a "do it yourself package" where people will be able to pick up all the decorations and set it up themselves (just make sure to return it the next day).

They have a number of different themes, including jungle, glitter, Boho Tribe, camouflage, cabin life, unicorn, magical wizards, mermaids, and tropical. If you want to create a theme, they will bring your vision to life using elements of the aforementioned setups.

While the experience is open to kids and adults, Maciag does not recommend a sleepover for children five years and younger as they tend to play with the tents instead of sleeping in them. However, they do recommend their "Slumber Unders" for the little ones, which is where kids come over for a party. Then, the hosts can spend the night in the tents.

Visit https://azsleepyteepee.com for more information.