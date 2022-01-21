Girl Scouts practice cookie pitches on Valley CEOs

PHOENIX — Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us with nine cookie flavors to choose from this year.

Saturday, local girls with the Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council will get tips from Valley CEOs at the Cookie CEO Fast Pitch event.

Local executives will help Girl Scout Juniors, Seniors, and Ambassadors sharpen their communication skills, sales pitches, and give them sound business advice and tips.

If the CEOs are sold on the girls’ pitches, they’ll purchase up to $500 worth of cookies.

All the money goes back into local troops to help girls fund impactful projects to benefit our communities.

“When it comes time to create your cookie pitch, you’re going to want to talk to people about what you’ll be using the money for and your goals of the season,” said Girl Scout Ambassador Ella Hamer.

Hamer is working on her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts.

She plans to create a math and robotics club for girl scouts in Arizona as her service project, although each girl will have a different goal in mind as they pitch.

“It’s a safe space to learn a new skill, so I think that girls should channel any nerves that they have going into this into excitement because it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Hamer said.

One of the CEOs present will be Sunbelt Holdings CEO John Graham.

“As a father of a daughter and now a granddaughter, I just really think stuff like this to help young women develop their presentation skills and their ability for public speaking is very important and critical,” Graham said.

Cookie season for GSACPC will take place from Jan. 17 to Feb. 27.

To find cookie booths near you, click here.