Gila River drug bust results in multiple arrests and seizure of 50K fentanyl pills

GILA RIVER — A huge drug bust in Gila River has resulted in multiple arrests and a large amount of fentanyl pills being confiscated.

According to the Gila River Police Department, a special investigation unit from neighboring agencies helped develop information on a large amount of narcotics being smuggled through the community.

With the information, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle by K9 units.

During a K9 sniff search, four packages were discovered which contained about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

The three people in the vehicle, which are non-community members, according to Gila River PD, were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on several felony drug related charges.

Chief Timothy Chavez said, "this is another example of teamwork between us and other law enforcement agencies, committed to keeping Dangerous Drug off the Community. We will continue our efforts to rid the community of illegal drugs".