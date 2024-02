GILA BEND, AZ — A Gila Bend firefighter is in the hospital after being injured while working on a fire truck.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the Gila Bend Fire Station for an injured firefighter, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a firefighter had been performing maintenance on the engine of a fire truck when it came down on the firefighter.

He was flown to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No other details have been released.