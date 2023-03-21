Gas prices rise 20 cents overnight in the Valley

PHOENIX — Overnight, Arizona woke up to gas rates increasing by about 20 cents.

According to AAA, Arizona's average price is $4.11 per gallon, while the national average is $3.43 per gallon.

Nearly everywhere in the Valley, fuel prices are over the $4 mark. Just two months ago, in January, the Arizona average was $3.31.

Over the summer, costs rose to $5 per gallon.

A year ago, on average, Arizonans were paying $4.61 per gallon.

The West Valley, like Peoria, is said to have the highest prices in the Valley, with a cost of $4.50 per gallon.

While future gas prices are unsure, if demand and oil costs decrease, we could see prices fall again.

