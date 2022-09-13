Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks.

"It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can."

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70. However, in Arizona, it's $4.01.

"Well, it's pretty expensive to fill up my gas tank," said Wendy Farko, "Breaks my heart every time I come."

Farko said she thinks there's more the government could be doing to help the cost of gas.

In Phoenix, the cost of gas has jumped 16 cents a gallon since last week.

Some drivers said they've switched to hybrid cars. However, others said they need a larger vehicle to fit their family.

Experts said the price increase could be attributed to refinery issues in the area.

Additionally, the treasury department has warned that the cost of gas could increase again in the coming months.

