Gas prices continue to fall across the country, according to reports

Arizona's average price remains higher than national average
Arizona's gas prices are falling gaster than almost anywhere else in the country, though they're still above the national average.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Oct 24, 2023
PHOENIX — Finally some relief at the pump.

Gas prices have fallen for the fifth week in a row, according to a recent report by GasBuddy. As of Monday, the national average is at $3.50 per gallon, down more than 33 cents from a month ago and more than a quarter lower than a year ago.

However, Arizona prices still remain higher than the national average, hovering around $4.

According to GasBuddy's National Gas Station price Heat Map, prices in the western part of the country remain much higher than in other areas. In California, prices range from about $4.80 to $5.40 per gallon. Heading further east, some areas of Texas have averages around $3. In some parts of Georgia, the average is about $2.90.

GasBuddy experts predict there will be further price declines before bottoming out “between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Find the cheapest gas in your area here.

