Gas prices continue to fall across the country, according to reports

PHOENIX — Finally some relief at the pump.
Gas prices have fallen for the fifth week in a row, according to a recent report by GasBuddy. As of Monday, the national average is at $3.50 per gallon, down more than 33 cents from a month ago and more than a quarter lower than a year ago.
However, Arizona prices still remain higher than the national average, hovering around $4.
According to GasBuddy's National Gas Station price Heat Map, prices in the western part of the country remain much higher than in other areas. In California, prices range from about $4.80 to $5.40 per gallon. Heading further east, some areas of Texas have averages around $3. In some parts of Georgia, the average is about $2.90.
GasBuddy experts predict there will be further price declines before bottoming out “between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Find the cheapest gas in your area here.