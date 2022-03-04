Fuel prices surge over $4 at many Arizona gas stations

PHOENIX — Pain at the pump is here and continuing to worsen. As of Friday morning, many Arizona gas stations are already posting fuel prices at more than $4 per gallon with the state average coming close to that amount.

According to AAA, prices soared overnight with the national average coming in at $3.83 for regular unleaded gas.

Arizona’s average price per gallon is $3.97 with diesel fuel averaging $4.27 in our state.

However, Arizona drivers are paying quite a bit more than that, with gas stations around the Valley selling regular unleaded for $3.99, $4.05, $4.09, and as much as $4.49, according to GasBuddy.

If you’re looking to save as much money as possible, on Friday morning Gas Buddy showed several Phoenix gas stations with fuel still between $3.49 and $3.65.

Maricopa, Coconino, and Mohave counties currently have the highest average gas prices, AAA shows.

One year ago, gas prices averaged $3 per gallon.

AAA says the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded fuel in Arizona was $4.09, which occurred July 3, 2008.