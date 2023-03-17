Free resources to help prepare state and federal taxes

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18, 2023. According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, Arizona ranks 11th in states with the most tax-filing procrastinators in 2023.

According to ADOR, individual income tax filers may be eligible for free tax preparation services. Some of the Internal Revenue Services’ (IRS) Free File providers do charge a fee for state tax preparation. Read the fine print to ensure you qualify for free tax preparation services.

Arizona Free File Alliance

The Arizona Free File Alliance is a non-profit organization that partners with ADOR and the IRS to “provide free electronic tax services,” according to a description on ADOR’s website. Click the “Free File Alliance” hyperlink on ADOR’s website to be redirected to the IRS’ Free File website. It is recommended you click on the thumbnail images for 1040NOW Corp, FreeTaxUSA, OLT, or TaxSlayer on ADOR's website, because “another entry to the website may cause a charge for the filing," according to ADOR.

ADOR’s Free File Alliance Partners include:

1040NOW Corp

Per the website, the AZ Free File Offer to 1040NOW Corp is a “Free Federal and AZ tax preparation and e-file for all who live in AZ with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $32,000 or less. This offer is limited to three (3) free tax returns per computer. If you do not qualify for free file, your fee is $19.95 for a Federal tax return; and $17.95 for a State tax return.”

FreeTaxUSA

FreeTaxUSA provides free Federal and State filing for “anyone with an AGI under $46,000. If you don't qualify, your Federal return is free and State filing is $14.99.”

OLT

To qualify for free federal and state e-file on OLT, AGI must meet one of the following:

AGI must be $41,000 or less OR

Active-Duty Military AGI must be $73,000 or under

If you do not meet the above criteria, OLT’s website note, “Your Federal return is free and each State tax return is just $9.95”, adjusted from the previous price of $12.95.

TaxSlayer

To qualify for free Federal tax preparation using TaxSlayer, at least one of the following must apply, according to the website:

“You are 57 years old or younger with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $60,000 or less.”

“You are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).”

“You are an active-duty military member with an AGI of $73,000 or less.”

TaxSlayer’s website notes that if you qualify for a free Federal return, you can also file a free state return in Arizona. See the TaxSlayer website for a list of additional states where free State filing is also an option.