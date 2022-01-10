Free park admission for AZ residents on MLK Day

PHOENIX — All Arizona residents will get free admission to more than 30 state parks starting on January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Entrance fees will be waived for residents. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.

Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion state parks, camping, special events and concessions.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says he encourages everyone to get outside on Monday and visit the beautiful state parks Arizona has to offer.

Other national parks with free admission include the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Petrified Forest National Park.

Your last opportunity to complete hikes for the Eight4Two Challenge to win two-day use passes will end this weekend, January 16.

To register for the challenge.

To visit any of the state parks and plan your next visit, click here.