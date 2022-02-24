Foster children to get full scholarships at Grand Canyon University

PHOENIX — Foster children in Arizona can get paid-for college at a local university thanks to a first-of-its-kind scholarship.

A partnership between the Arizona Department of Child Safety and Grand Canyon University is making it all possible.

“The Fostering Futures Scholarships college pathway program covers 100% of the costs for tuition, fees, and year-round room and board,” DCS said in a press release Thursday.

It’s a move aimed at helping more foster children further their education. DCS says fewer than 10% of youth in foster care graduate with a four-year degree.

In addition to the scholarship, DCS says they will “incorporate additional support elements such as free tutoring, access to student worker jobs, mentoring, life skills programming designed to acclimate foster students into college life, and post-graduation planning assistance to help envision their path ahead.”

The first of these scholarships are scheduled to be awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year.