Fort Mohave man accused of killing girlfriend's one-year-old child

FORT MOHAVE, AZ — A Fort Mohave man is facing homicide charges in the death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old child.

On January 7, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Fort Mohave home in reference to a toddler who was not breathing.

When they arrived they found 27-year-old Nikko Demitiri McLachlan, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, performing CPR on the child.

Medics arrived shortly after and transported the child to a local hospital and later was flown to a children’s hospital in Las Vegas.

The child died at the hospital three days later on January 10, according to MCSO.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Officer informed investigators that the child died due to bilateral subdural hematomas, an extensive brain injury, and indicated it was non-accidental.

On January 13, McLachlan was arrested for homicide in relation to the child’s death and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Arizona.

On January 20, a grand jury indicted McLachlan on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.