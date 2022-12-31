Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80.

Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization.

Before becoming a senator, Henderson served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 in the Vietnam War after being drafted. He was wounded and honorably discharged with a Purple Heart.

Henderson is survived by his wife, sister, eight daughters, five sons, 46 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

