Former Arizona Senator David T. Bradley dies at 69

Former Arizona Senator David T. Bradley passed away Saturday, according to Governor Doug Ducey's office.

"Arizona is saddened by the passing of Senator David Bradley," Governor Ducey said. "My deepest condolences go out to his wife Debbie, and his family and loved ones. Senator Bradley had an unwavering dedication to serving the people of Arizona, and we honor his life and years of public service. He was a true statesman who made a positive impact on the lives of many Arizonans across our state."

Senator Bradley served in the Navy, was a licensed professional counselor, worked as a social worker, and served in the Arizona Legislature. In the Senate, he served as Minority Leader.

Governor Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday.