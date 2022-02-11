Former Arizona lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford dies at age 83

Former Arizona lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford, who served eight years in both the state House and Senate, has died. She was 83.

Bedford’s death was announced Thursday on the Senate floor. Bedford, a Democrat who represented Tucson, was in the state House from 2003-10 and the state Senate from 2011-18.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says Bedford was among a line of Cajeros that served in the state Legislature almost continuously for more than 40 years.

Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor Bedford.