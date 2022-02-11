Watch
Former Arizona lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford dies at age 83

Matt York/AP
Arizona State Rep. Olivia Cajero Bedford, (D-Tucson), center, gathers with House members for a special session Monday, Aug. 9, 2010 at the Capitol in Phoenix to fix an anti-union ballot measure ruled unconstitutional. Lawmakers will seek a new ballot measure for the Nov. 2 election. The resolution would ask whether to require a secret ballot for employees who vote on whether to organize as part of a labor union. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Olivia Cajero Bedford
Former Arizona lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford, who served eight years in both the state House and Senate, has died. She was 83.

Bedford’s death was announced Thursday on the Senate floor. Bedford, a Democrat who represented Tucson, was in the state House from 2003-10 and the state Senate from 2011-18.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says Bedford was among a line of Cajeros that served in the state Legislature almost continuously for more than 40 years.

Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor Bedford.

