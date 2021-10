PHOENIX — ATTENTION THRILL SEEKERS: This ride is for you! The Arizona State Fair has introduced a new ride to their lineup and it has fair-goers lining up in droves. Titan is the name, flinging you upside-down is its game. Titan propels you up 17 stories at 60 miles per hour. Not to mention, there is nothing but air above and below the riders!

See just how fast this ride goes in the video above!