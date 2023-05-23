Flash flood kills 2 Ohio men in canyon on Arizona-Utah border

KANE COUNTY, UT — Two men from Ohio were found dead in a canyon near the border of Utah and Arizona after their families reported they were overdue from a hiking trip.

On Sunday morning, a search-and-rescue team member who also works as a backcountry guide reported that a group who was hiking found a dead man just south of the Paria River and Buckskin Gulch junction, about a half-mile into Arizona.

After a joint recovery mission between multiple agencies in Utah and Arizona, officials started to work on attempting to identify the body.

On Monday morning, officials from the Westchester Ohio Police Department contacted Kane County to report family said two men from the area were hiking in the Wire Pass and Buckskin Gulch areas and were overdue from their trip.

With photos from the family, the recovered body was identified as 65-year-old Gary York from West Chester Township, Ohio.

As the family reported two men had gone on the trip, a search was initiated to try and locate the other hiker.

By Monday evening, teams found the body of the second hiker, identified as 72-year-old John Walter from Kettering, Ohio.

Officials report that an investigation suggests a flash flood caught the pair by surprise while they were hiking and swept them away in a "rushing wall of water."

York was carried close to ten miles down the canyon by the flood waters and Walter was swept about seven to eight miles downstream.

In March, two hikers from Florida were killed and one was rescued in the same canyon as flood waters swept through the area.

Experts previously told FOX 13 News that at over 20 miles, Buckskin Gulch is considered to be one of the most dangerous slot canyons in the U.S., with very few access or extraction points along the route.