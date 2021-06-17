Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Flagstaff among American cities in danger of losing designation as a 'metropolitan area'

items.[0].image.alt
oneinchpunch/iStockphoto
Old sign of Flagstaff,Arizona
477377677
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 22:11:12-04

PHOENIX — Some lawmakers are trying to stop 144 American cities from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas.”

The federal government wants to update the standard from at least 50,000 residents in a city's urban core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D) and Republican John Thune of South Dakota introduced Senate legislation Tuesday that would stop the Office of Budget and Management from making the change.

The lawmakers said the downgrade would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.

According to the Associated Press, four cities in Arizona would lose their designation as a metropolitan area: Lake Havasu City, Prescott Valley-Prescott, Flagstaff and Sierra Vista.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV