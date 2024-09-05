Five Arizona cities named among the fastest-growing in the U.S.

Five Arizona cities were recently named among the fastest-growing cities in America, and three of the five are in the Valley.

The rankings from GoBankingRates.com are made up of cities within a metro area of at least one million people and have average housing prices under $500,000.

Buckeye is the fastest growing in Arizona, according to the rankings.

The city gained almost 21,000 people between 2020 and 2022, taking the third spot on the list with a growth rate of almost 28%.

Maricopa, with a growth rate of about 18%, also made the top 10. The Pinal County city gained more than 9,000 people between 2020 and 2022, earning the seventh spot on the list.

Rounding out the top 10 is another West Valley suburb: Goodyear. With more than 14,000 people coming in between 2020 and 2022, the city's population grew by almost 17%.

Also making the list were Sahuarita and Marana, both outside of Tucson. They came in at #32 and #33, respectively.