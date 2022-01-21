First year of legal recreational cannabis brings in $1 billion revenue, surpassing projections

PHOENIX — Saturday will mark one year since recreational marijuana sales were legalized in Arizona, bringing in more than $1 billion in total revenue.

Arizona's Department of Revenue announced the total gross cannabis sales reached more than $1.2 billion, not including December's final reports, surpassing initial projections.

It also far surpassed the first-year sales of other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. For example, revenue from Colorado was $292 million, Oregon had nearly $345 million, Washington at more than $185 million, and Nevada at nearly $425 million.

Tax revenue from recreational cannabis sales brought in more than $190 million in tax revenue.

Of that year's worth of tax revenue:

