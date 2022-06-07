First probable case of monkeypox reported in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Health officials have announced the first probable case of monkeypox within Maricopa County.

Officials say the case involves a man in his 30s who is in isolation and recovering.

The presumptive positive case is undergoing further confirmatory testing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is a virus primarily spread through skin-to-skin contact, as well as through respiratory secretions during prolonged close contact.

ABC15 spoke to Doctor Janice Johnston, the chief medical director with Redirect Health, last month, who shared more information about the smallpox-related disease. Watch the video in the player below:

How monkeypox spreads, mitigation recommendations

Monkeypox remains rare in both the United States and in our state.

Health officials say "monkeypox typically starts with a fever, which may be accompanied by:



Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion



One to three days after fever starts, a rash begins, often starting on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. The rash may begin as small, flat, round discolorations that become raised and fluid-filled (clear or pus) before scabbing. These spots and the fluid in them carry the virus that can infect others. Once scabs fall off, the area is no longer infectious. These spots or lesions can appear anywhere on the skin, genitals, or inside the mouth. Most patients with Monkeypox fully recover from the virus without treatment."

Don Herrington, the interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said health officials are working to identify and quickly respond to potential cases.

“It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions," Herrington said.

Health officials say the best way to prevent the spread of monkeypox and other viruses is to wash your hands after you touch someone, wear a mask when you are in a crowded indoor space and stay home if you’re sick with fever or respiratory symptoms. Always avoid touching a rash or skin lesions on someone else.