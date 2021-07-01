Watch
First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman push COVID-19 shots in Arizona

Jill Biden is encouraging Arizona residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, aiming to counter skepticism by declaring the vaccines are safe and have been vigorously tested
Jill Biden
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Jill Biden is encouraging Arizona residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, aiming to counter skepticism by declaring the vaccines are safe and have been vigorously tested.

The first lady made her appeal as she toured a vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix.

Just 40% of eligible Arizonans have been fully vaccinated. Biden was accompanied by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden noted that they "usually divide and conquer” by making separate visits to clinics.

But she added that their message was “so important” that they decided to come to Phoenix together.

